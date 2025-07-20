Dev roars aloud as Raghu Dakat

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the first glimpse, aka the pre-tease of ‘Raghu Dakat’, a Bengali film which marks the return of superstar Dev to ‘SVF’ four years after ‘Golondaaj’. The film will be released during Durga Puja.

Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, who earlier directed Dev in the 2021 period film ‘Golondaaj’, the teaser of the new film traces the extraordinary journey of Raghu Dakat, a name etched in Bengali folklore and fire. Set against the backdrop of a restless colonial Bengal, his story is shaped by the many injustices of the time, exploitative indigo trade, both spoken and silent, all of which only added fuel to the legend in the making.

With Dev in the titular role, alongside Anirban Bhattacharya, Roopa Ganguly, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul and others, this glimpse offers more than just visuals - it offers a promise of scale, soul and a story that dares to roar. Interestingly, Dev’s film, where he is also one of the producers, will clash with ‘Devi Chowdhurani’, ‘Joto Kando Kolkatatei’ and ‘Raktabeej 2’ on Durga Puja 2025.