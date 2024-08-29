Dev returns to action mode in ‘Khadaan’

In the last few years, actor-producer Dev has ventured into new territories, making a mark with meaningful yet commercially successful films. Audiences have appreciated and loved his performances in Bengali movies like ‘Sanjhbati’, ‘Tonic’, ‘Kacher Manush’, ‘Projapoti’ and ‘Pradhan’. However, his die-hard fans have always wanted to see their favourite hero return to his roots in action and dance, reminiscent of his roles in ‘Challenge’, ‘Rangbazz’, ‘Paglu’ and ‘Dui Prithibi’ - the quintessential Bengali masala films. While the Bengali film industry experienced a lull in this genre, Dev always mentioned in interviews that he would take on a masala film if presented with the right script.

On Thursday, social media and his fans went berserk as they saw their beloved hero in full action mode in the teaser for ‘Khadaan’. Directed by Soojit Dutta, ‘Khadaan’ is set to hit cinemas on December 20, which is also Dev’s birthday month. In a never-before-seen avatar, Dev, with a cigarette between his lips, goes on a rampage with an axe in this actioner set in coal mines. The teaser also features Jisshu Sengupta and Dev can also be seen shaking his legs.

“The biggest Bengali film is arriving in cinemas this Christmas. An epic journey of friendship begins. Get ready to dive deep into the world of ‘Khadaan’ where power, greed and vengeance collide,” Dev wrote on social media.

While some drew parallels between the ‘Khadaan’ teaser and films like ‘KGF’, ‘Salaar’ and ‘Pushpa’, Dev’s look and the film’s colour palette received considerable praise. Dev’s effort to revive the old-world charm of Bengali masala movies was clearly needed. Actor Jeet has always been pushing this genre through films like ‘Chengiz’ and ‘Raavan’ and recently, Ankush made an attempt with ‘Mirza’. Now, with Dev joining the bandwagon, it seems that A-listers are determined to revive the genre, especially at a time when South Indian masala films dominate the box office.

While ‘Khadaan’ is set to hit cinemas this Christmas, Dev’s upcoming film ‘Tekka’ will be released during Durga Puja.