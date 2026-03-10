Dev introduces Rukmini as wife in ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’

On International Women’s Day, megastar Dev, the lead actor and producer of the upcoming Bengali film ‘Bike Ambulance Dada’, unveiled a new poster introducing the character played by Rukmini Maitra.

The film is a biopic on Karimul Haque, the Padma Shri awardee who has saved countless lives by transporting patients from remote villages of North Bengal to hospitals on his motorcycle.

In the film, Rukmini will portray Anju, the wife of Karimul Haque. Sharing the poster on social media, Dev wrote, “This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the quiet strength behind every extraordinary journey. Introducing @RukminiMaitr as Anju, the devoted wife of Karimul Hak - a woman whose quiet resilience and unwavering support stand at the heart of an incredible life story that touched millions,” Dev posted on social media.

Dev recently wrapped up the North Bengal schedule of the film’s shoot.