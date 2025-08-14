Dev and Subhashree paints BO red as ‘Dhumketu’ fever grips Bengal

For the past decade, Dev and Subhashree have been bombarded with one question, “When will Dhumketu release?” On Thursday, that wait finally ended. The Bengali film, which had been lying in the cans for 10 years and marked Dev’s maiden production venture, hit theatres with a bang.

Even before ‘Dhumketu’ reached cinemas, it set a new benchmark for advance bookings, an extraordinary feat, considering it was releasing alongside Rajnikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’. This much-anticipated comeback of the Dev-Subhashree pairing raked in over 200 housefull boards before opening day, a rare achievement for Bengali cinema.

On Wednesday, the duo visited Boro Maa in Naihati to seek blessings. By Thursday, Bengal was in the grip of ‘Dhumketu’ fever, with audiences flocking to witness the magic of Dev and Subhashree on the big screen once again. Dev went live on social media to thank fans and everyone who kept the ‘Dhumketu’ phenomenon alive through the years. Such hysteria for a Bengali film has not been seen in a long time. Adding to the excitement, the teaser of Dev’s upcoming Puja release ‘Raghu Dakat’ was also attached to ‘Dhumketu’.

An emotional Subhashree shared her gratitude on social media. “After a long wait, #Dhumketu has finally arrived and has instantly claimed the title of the biggest opening in Bengali cinema. This incredible success would have been impossible without the audience’s patience, passion and love. Today, ‘Dhumketu’ has made history.”