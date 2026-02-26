Detectives, Killers & Edge-of-Your-Seat Action: Crime Shows You Can’t Miss!

Crime thrillers are everywhere these days, from edge-of-your-seat investigations to dark, twisted mysteries that keep you guessing. Whether you love brilliant detectives, dangerous secrets or stories where every clue matters, the genre has never been more bingeable. And for those looking to stream the best of the best, ‘Prime Video’ has it all with ‘Crime on Prime’: standout series and gripping originals that make it easy to dive into some of the most thrilling cases from around the world.

Cross

‘Cross’ returns with Aldis Hodge stepping back into the mind of Alex Cross, a detective who doesn’t just solve crimes, he lives them. This time, he’s chasing a vigilante targeting powerful billionaires, turning the hunter into the hunted in a high-stakes game where morality gets murky and danger hits close to home.

56 Days





Swiftly following the pulse-pounding escapades of Alex Cross comes the new series ‘56 Days’, where love moves fast… and death moves faster. Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia play a couple swept up in a whirlwind romance, until a decomposing body surfaces and the fairytale fractures. As timelines collide and secrets unravel, one question lingers like a shadow: was this love or was this something far more dangerous?

Young Sherlock





The game is very much afoot with ‘Young Sherlock’, a bold new take on the world’s most famous detective. Before the legend, before Baker Street, there was a young mind learning to outthink a world full of lies. With a conspiracy stretching far beyond the obvious, Sherlock’s first case proves that brilliance is both a gift and a burden.

Scarpetta





In ‘Scarpetta’, Nicole Kidman steps into the precise, unflinching shoes of Dr Kay Scarpetta, a medical examiner who speaks for the dead. Every incision reveals the truth someone tried to hide. But this time, the case isn’t just professional, it’s personal. And the deeper she digs, the closer the past comes calling.

Cheekatilo





Closer home, ‘Cheekatilo’ pulls listeners and viewers into the mind of Sandhya, a determined true crime podcaster played by Sobhita Dhulipala, when her intern’s mysterious death sparks more questions than answers. What begins as curiosity becomes a dangerous descent into Hyderabad’s darkest secrets. Because sometimes, chasing the truth means stepping straight into the shadows.

Daldal





Adding to the intensity is ‘Daldal’, set in Mumbai, with Bhumi Pednekar starring as DCP Rita Ferreira, a Crime Branch officer drawn into the pursuit of a cold-blooded killer. As the investigation deepens, Rita must confront not only the brutality of the crimes but also the emotional and psychological toll of the case.

Together, these stories highlight the enduring appeal of crime thrillers, where every case reveals more than just a culprit and every investigation uncovers something deeper about those involved. With a diverse mix of global and Indian narratives, ‘Crime on Prime’ offers a compelling collection of mysteries that invite viewers into worlds shaped by suspense, secrets and the relentless pursuit of truth.