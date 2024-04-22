Los Angeles: ‘Luther’ alum Idris Elba said that he is glad to be working alongside ‘Matrix’ star Keanu Reeves in the third instalment of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, which hails from ‘Paramount Pictures’, is an upcoming action-adventure comedy based on the video game series published by ‘Sega’.

While Elba will reprise his voice role of Knuckles the Echidna, Reeves will lend his voice to the character of Shadow the Hedgehog in the film.

“I’m a big fan of him,” said Elba in an interview with IGN website. He further added, “I’ve heard that he’s a fan of mine and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go.”

Elba and Reeves previously shared credits voicing characters in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’. Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the third film in the franchise after ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (2020) and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ (2022).

The cast includes Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.

The upcoming instalment is set to be released on December 24. It is produced by Neal H Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno.