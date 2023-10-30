Deol brothers to grace the couch of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8

While discussions and debates about the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh episode continue, the guest lineup for the second episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8 has been announced, sparking excitement among fans.

The upcoming episode will feature star siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol. In a 70-second promo that ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ released recently, Karan can be seen dubbing them as ‘unapologetic and unassuming legacy movie stars’.

As the charismatic duo takes the Koffee With Karan’s couch, Johar applauds the Deol brothers for their consecutive groundbreaking successes. As per the promo, the episode will also see Sunny delving further into his earlier statement that Gadar 2’s collection reports were ‘organic’, prompting Karan to jest, “Are we inflating box office numbers?” as Sunny breaks into laughter.

Meanwhile, Bobby can be seen sharing an interesting anecdote about advice given to him by Salman Khan during a rough patch in his career. When Karan asks him why his father Dharmendra was being so ‘chaalu’, Bobby chuckles and responds, “I don’t know.” He further remarks, “Your film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’? I loved the film. We have been teasing him, saying dad is now doing on-screen kisses too, yet people call him cute.”

“Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it,” Sunny responds to Karan’s query about their reaction to Dharmendra’s on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

The teaser also hints at Karan Johar discussing Sunny Deol’s ‘teddy bear fetish’.