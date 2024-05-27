Demi Moore 'went through a period of questioning' before starring in 'The Substance'

Los Angeles: Actor Demi Moore said that she was contemplating about leaving acting before she landed "The Substance", which opened to glowing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Moore, a popular Hollywood star in the 1990s films such as "Ghost", "Disclosure", "Indecent Proposal" and "A Few Good Men", has starred in just 11 movies in the last decade.

“It’s not like I ever officially ‘left,’ but I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn’t been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into. I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing. In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see: ‘Was this where I should be putting my energy?’ When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows," Moore said in an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

Her recent film "The Substance" revolves around a middle-aged actor Elizabeth (Moore), who tries a mysterious product which claims to bring back the best version of oneself. However, things turn bitter as the effect comes with a twist.

The actor said that there were certain aspects of the film, which received an 11-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes, that would resonate with everyone.

"Like the film, it doesn't matter what's going on outside of you, it has to do with what's going on inside of you. Dealing with aging, feeling rejection and also that external seeking of validation. The setting gives it a heightened perspective and helps to punctuate the issues, because, as for any of us, when you're put out there to allow yourself to be criticised, it takes on a bigger life," she added.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" also stars Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Ray Liotta, Hugo Diego Garcia and Oscar Lesage.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival came to a close on Saturday.