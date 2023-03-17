Demi Lovato to venture into film direction with Hulu documentary

Los Angeles: Singer-actor Demi Lovato is set to venture into film direction with an upcoming Hulu documentary that aims to “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight" through former child stars.

Lovato, who started her career in showbiz as a teen with the Disney Channel original movie “Camp Rock” and went on to establish herself as a popular singer-songwriter, will be co-directing the feature-length documentary with Nicola Marsh.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, Michael D Ratner’s OBB Pictures, Lovato’s production banner DLG and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects are backing the film.

The three banners have previously collaborated on the pop star’s docu-series “Dancing with the Devil,” which premiered at SXSW in 2021.

Tentatively titled "Child Star", the documentary will feature interviews with a number of former child stars. Name of the participants are being kept under wraps for now.

“Through intimate conversations led by Lovato, verité footage and archival material from all subjects involved, the film will reach beyond the traditional narratives seen in op-eds and tabloids to consider the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world,” the makers said in a press release.

The documentary will stream exclusively on Hulu in 2024.

"There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home. Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film," Lovato said in a statement.

The singer-songwriter will also executive produce the documentary along with Braun, Scott Manson, Jennifer McDaniels and James Shin.