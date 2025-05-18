Deeply touched by response to 'Tanvi The Great' at Cannes market: Anupam Kher

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Sunday said he is humbled by the response to his latest directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’ at its world premiere screening at Marche du Film in Cannes.

The film, produced by ‘Anupam Kher Studios’ in collaboration with NFDC, was screened at the Cannes market during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Starring debutante Shubhangi Dutt in the title role, the film has music by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Kausar Munir. “I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audience from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme and it touched their heart. They loved everything especially the music of the film by the maestro @mmkeeravaani Sir,” Kher wrote on ‘Instagram’.

The filmmaker, who also stars in the movie, said ‘Tanvi The Great’ will be released in theatres on July 18. “Waiting for all of you to witness the love, magic and labour of our film on July 18!! See you in the theatres. Love and prayers always. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

‘Tanvi The Great’ marks Kher’s return to direction 23 years after his directorial debut ‘Om Jai Jagadish’. The upcoming musical also stars Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nassar and Iain Glen of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame.