Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for first time after becoming a mom

Deepika Padukone made her first major public appearance after becoming a mother to her daughter, Dua. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress made the show the biggest success as she opened the show for acclaimed designer Sabyasachi.

Being the ultimate muse to Sabyasachi for his 25th anniversary show, Deepika marked her first appearance after embracing motherhood as opened the show for the designer and slayed in a monochromatic white pant, top and trench ensemble with opulent layered necklaces including a choker and a cross-pendant in rubies and diamonds by the couturier. A stack of bracelets in similar gems sat on top of black leather gloves and a headband finished the look. A winner of all time and Deepika never ceases to surprise us.

Fans were quick to show their excitement and called her ‘The ultimate queen’, ‘MOTHER’, ‘mother is mothering’ and ‘truly the queen’.

Deepika, a stunning Sabyasachi bride, has always had a deep connection with the designer’s outfits, showcasing elegance and timeless beauty. Meanwhile, a video clip capturing actress Alia Bhatt clapping and recording Deepika’s runway walk is winning hearts online. The netizens rushed to appreciate the camaraderie between the two actresses. Comments like ‘Women supporting women’ and ‘Alia is such a secure actress’ flooded social media.