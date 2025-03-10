Deepika Padukone reveals the biggest concern for daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about her journey as a mother, her personal struggles and her professional ambitions while attending the ‘Forbes 30/50 Global Summit’ in Abu Dhabi. The actress spoke candidly about her biggest concern for her daughter, Dua, as well as her ongoing efforts to maintain mental well-being and make an impact through her work.

When it comes to Dua, Deepika’s priorities shift entirely. She admitted that her daughter is constantly on her mind and even revealed what she googled last. “Definitely some mommy questions like ‘When will my baby stop spitting up?’ or something to that effect,” she said with a laugh, highlighting the everyday concerns of new mothers.

Speaking about her personal goal, Deepika emphasised that peace of mind is her top priority. “Being a survivor of mental illness, for me, the goal is always to be at peace because there is nothing more important than that. It’s easier said than done and it requires work,” she shared. The actress has been an outspoken advocate for mental health, having founded the ‘Live Love Laugh Foundation’ to raise awareness and provide support.

On the professional front, Deepika expressed her desire to create a positive influence through her work. “I see how I can use my influence on various platforms, including the films I choose to do, to create a positive impact,” she said. With her strong presence in Indian and global cinema, Deepika continues to break barriers and redefine success.

The actress also reflected on her legacy, recalling the advice given by her father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone. “People will remember you for the human being that you were,” she said, adding that she hopes to be remembered for her kindness and integrity.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Both films turned out to be super hits.