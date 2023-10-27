Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: 'I was committed to him'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines in the entertainment tabloids ever since their appearance in the first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 8’. The couple made many candid confessions on Karan Johar’s celebrity reality show. The audience also got to witness the emotional side of Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship during the intense interactions. There have been many interpretations of the episode, as fans are going bonkers while getting to know some honest revelations from their favourite stars.

Deepika recently confessed to Karan about being in an open relationship with Ranveer until she got engaged to the latter. The duo admitted that they were ‘technically allowed’ to date other people but kept coming back to each other. When Karan quizzed them about when the couple started dating each other after their first meeting, Deepika replied, “The next day.” Ranveer further added, “There was no gap.”

Deepika revealed that at the time she began dating the ‘Cirkus’ star, he had just come out of a relationship while she was single. She confessed that ‘there was no real commitment as such’ until they got engaged. She also stated that they ‘would just keep coming back to each other’.

The ‘Fighter’ star said, “I did meet other people, but I wasn’t interested or excited by anyone else that I was seeing. In my mind, I was committed to him. So, I would meet other people but at the back of my head, it was like, ‘I am going back to him’.”

Ranveer pointed out that it was ‘established’ that they were in a relationship, although the couple never discussed it.

“We would go out on dates. It’s not really said, but once you take a holiday together or you spend New Year’s together, then it gets established that you are together,” he said.