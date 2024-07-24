Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid Bollywood actress

For ages now people have heard about the fat paychecks Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others get for starring in mainstream Bollywood films. Seldom do people come to know how much the film’s actresses get paid. It’s a known fact that almost all female stars get paid much less than their male counterparts, now a new list of how much an actress gets paid is out.

Reportedly Deepika Padukone, the biggest female star in the country, charges around Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore per film, whereas second on the list is Alia Bhatt, who charges Rs 15 crore per film, as per ‘Bollywood Hungama’. Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and is now on maternity break. Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Jigra’, the YRF spy universe film ‘Alpha’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most awaited ‘Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose film ‘Crew’ with Tabu and Kriti Sanon was a sleeper hit at the box office, is next on the highest-paid actresses list. Bebo is known to charge Rs 8 to Rs 11 crore per project. Her upcoming film is Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ with no male co-star.

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor take the fourth and fifth positions, with Katrina charging anything around Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. She is also known to have been paid more than her male co-stars in films like ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Merry Christmas’, where she shared the screen with Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu are known to charge between Rs 5 and Rs 8 crore per film. Kriti’s stalks are now getting higher as she has given back-to-back hits and also because she’s receiving critical appreciation for her performance in films like ‘Mimi’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

Kiara is referred to as ‘lucky charm’ due to her consistent track record and her fees are now more than what it was two years ago. Taapsee and Kangana Ranaut, both critically acclaimed actors, are known to lead their films and continue to be in the same league.