Deepika Padukone is easiest to work with, says Imtiaz Ali

Director Imtiaz Ali said that female actors work harder than anybody else in the Indian film industry, as they are required to put in more effort through challenging situations. Talking about his long-time collaborator Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz said that she gets ready ‘faster’ than all her co-stars and is top-notch at her job.

Imtiaz first worked with Deepika in ‘Love Aaj Kal’, followed by ‘Cocktail’, which was seen as a turning point in her career. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and penned by Imtiaz, who collaborated with Deepika again on the much-loved 2015 film ‘Tamasha’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“Deepika is a wonderful actor to work with. I feel so comfortable when she is on set. She is the easiest to work with, she gets ready the fastest, much before any co-actor,” he said in a video shared by ‘Every Friday Movie’.

The filmmaker said that even for simple shots, Deepika takes ‘no time to get going’ and called her an ‘amazing’ artiste. Imtiaz said that ‘nobody in the country’ puts in the kind of hard work that women in the film industry do.

“I am talking about the so-called ‘heroines’, the glamour girls of the Hindi film industry. They have to get on set many hours before anyone else so that they can start work on their looks and costumes. They shoot in uncomfortable shoots, wear short clothes in cold weather and sometimes get little sleep., They work the hardest in the film industry,” he said, as the audience clapped.