Deepika Padukone Is All About Portraying Empowered Ladies On Screen

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about playing empowered women on screen and whether she related to her characters in real life.

"I have always played characters that imbibe a little bit of who I am, but I have always enjoyed essaying roles that are starkly removed from who I am too. It is about finding a balance in telling a story convincingly," the Bollywood actor told a popular magazine.

Elaborating further, Padukone added, "Veronica was nothing like me in real life. She was fiery, feisty and fierce. But deep down, she had an emotional core that longed for love and friendship. Her uniqueness intrigued me. In 'Piku', I had no frills or crutches to rely on. I had to keep it as authentic as possible."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles. The film hits theatres next year in January. Apart from this, she is also a part of the Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Fighter', where she will be sharing screen space with the superstar for the first time. Deepika also has films like Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and 'The Intern' remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.