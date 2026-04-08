Deepika Padukone hits back at Dhurandhar 2’s ‘silent treatment’ chatter

A day after even Ranveer Singh’s ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ co-star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli heaped praises on the actor’s new blockbuster, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’, the internet continued to wonder and speculate why Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone hasn’t said a word about the film’s unprecedented success yet.

However, Deepika finally broke silence on the confusion by commenting on an ‘Instagram’ reel speculating if all’s good in the hood of Ranveer and Deepika’s marriage.

The video, posted by the ‘Instagram’ handle ‘Culture Circle’ on March 23, just four days after the release of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ last month, called out Deepika for giving the film’s screening a miss, even though she attended Risab Rikhiram Sharma’s classical music concert in Mumbai the following day.

The caption of the video read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a Rs 500 crore budget. While ‘Dhurandhar 2’ shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favourite drama?”

She commented cheekily on the post, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on? (hand over mouth emoji).” Her fans followed it up by rallying in her support in the comment section.