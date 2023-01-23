Deepika Padukone gets candid about her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have starred in some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including the 2007 film ‘Om Shanti Om’, which was incidentally her debut. The duo is ready to return with the spy-thriller ‘Pathaan’, directed by Siddharth Anand.

In a video shared by the production house ‘Yash Raj Films’, Deepika spoke about her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan.

“Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies, starting with ‘Om Shanti Om’. I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always sees that in the movies that we do,” said Deepika.

Talking about their chemistry, she said, “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again, he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put in individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Padukone further said, “Whether it is the director, Siddharth Anand and his vision or the cinematographer, Satchith Paulose and how he is envisioning lighting us; whether it’s the stylist, Shaleena Nathani, - how she envisions these characters; whether it is your hair and makeup team. So, it’s your entire team that sort of comes together, so sure, you can put in the work and do the best you can, but you also have incredible world-class professionals who come in and make us look the way we do.”

‘Pathaan’, a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, will release in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.