Deepika Padukone Feels Grateful To Have Unveiled FIFA World Cup Trophy

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone said she is grateful to have unveiled the trophy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which culminated with a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time.

On the night of December 18, Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of a packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy that arrived in a titanium-covered, special-order trunk, designed and handmade by expert artisans in Maison's atelier in Asnieres, France.

"From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn't have asked for more," Padukone wrote on 'Instagram'.

It's a rare honour that an Indian actor presented the coveted trophy at the finale of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina finally won the World Cup title, ending its wait of 36 years, as it edged out defending champions France with a 4-2 score on penalties after a 3-3 draw on December 18. Captain Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in the penalty shootout.

The final match was witnessed live by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Khan, Padukone's co-star in the upcoming actioner 'Pathaan', joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie.