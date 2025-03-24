Deepika Padukone calls out Oscars for ‘snubbing’ Indian films many times

Deepika Padukone expressed disappointment over several deserving Indian films being snubbed at the Oscars. The actress posted a BTS video on social media while getting ready for her Louis Vuitton show in Paris. In the clip, she opened up about the Academy Award being ‘robbed’ from India many times and also recalled the ’emotional’ moment when she was present at the Oscar ceremony to see RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ win.

Taking to her ‘Instagram’ handle, Deepika revealed that there was one win at Oscars 2025 which made her very happy - ‘Best Actor’ for Adrien Brody, for ‘The Brutalist’. She captioned the post as “@adrienbrody take a bow!”

Has there been an Oscar award that felt like a personal win for her? She replied in the video, “India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel have been snubbed. Whether it is movies, whether it is talent… But I remember being in the audience and when they announced ‘RRR’, I got emotional. Outside of being an Indian, I had really nothing to do with that movie but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal.”

For the unknown, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ won an Oscar in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for ‘Naatu Naatu’ in 2023.

The clip also had glimpses from Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Rahi Anil Barve’s ‘Tumbadd’ and Ritesh Batra’s ‘The Lunchbox’, hinting at the deserving Indian films that were snubbed at the Oscars. All of these films received critical acclaim in recent years. Talking about this year’s Academy Awards, from India, ‘Anora’ was a huge winner for bagging five Oscars. It won for ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Actress’ for Mikey Madison and Sean Baker won ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Editing’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’.