Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian star to feature on ‘Global Disruptors 2024’ list

Deepika Padukone, alongside international stars Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman and Lee Sung Jin, has been recognised by the international publication ‘Deadline’ for her significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

As the only Indian star featured on the ‘Global Disruptors List’, Padukone solidifies her position as a trailblazer on the world stage, hailed as ‘Racket to Rocket: India’s surprise superstar is on a mission to break barriers and taboos’.

This acknowledgement places Deepika, who is expecting her first child with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, among an exclusive cohort of influential personalities, who are actively reshaping the global entertainment landscape.

In a statement reflecting on her journey and motivations, Deepika emphasised her profound appreciation for the collaborative nature of the film industry, stating, “Of course, the success of a movie is important, but for me, the time I’ve had with people and the experiences I have on the set of a film are the most important.” The information has also been shared by Padukone’s team on her official website.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Singham Again’, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. She steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

But that’s not all on her plate. Padukone is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani.