Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl. While the couple has yet to announce the news on social media, fans are already buzzing with excitement and anticipation. The couple’s followers eagerly awaited their official announcement, sharing their heartfelt congratulations and celebrating this joyful milestone. The duo, who have openly expressed their eagerness for parenthood, are sure to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and well-wishes from their fans as they embrace this new chapter in their lives.

As soon as the news broke, Ranveer and Deepika’s fans flooded the internet with warm wishes and congratulations.

One netizen wrote, “Congratulations to the vibrant couple on the start of their new life as parents!” Someone else said, “Congratulations to Deep-Veer,” while another social media user imagined, “Imagine the kid saying, ‘My mom is Deepika Padukone’.”

Last week, the parents-to-be, Deepika and Ranveer, visited Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings before the arrival of their baby, preparing for this momentous occasion. As the news spread, friends, family and fans have been showering them with warm wishes and congratulations as they embark on this exciting new chapter of parenthood.

Deepika took to ‘Instagram’ last week to address speculation and criticism about her pregnancy through a breathtaking maternity shoot. The stunning photos came in response to months of trolling, including accusations of a fake baby bump and claims about its changing shape. The series featured Ranveer gently nestling her baby bump.