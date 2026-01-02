Debunking Muslim Stereotypes

For much of Hindi cinema’s history, Muslim characters have occupied a narrowly defined moral and visual frame. In earlier films, they appeared either as upright allies - Inspector Khan or Ali, loyal and self-sacrificing - or as caricatures: the street urchin in a skull cap and mesh vest chewing paan or the sherwani-clad Nawab Sahib bending at a ninety-degree angle in elaborate ‘adaab’. These figures were recognisable but rarely real, their identities flattened into shorthand.

In recent decades, this frame has hardened into suspicion. The Muslim character has increasingly been normalised as the villain, the extremist or the perpetual outsider. This shift mirrors a broader social and political polarisation, where representation no longer generates empathy but anxiety. What has been steadily erased in this process is normalcy - the everyday lives of Muslim families navigating work, aspiration, compromise and survival like millions of others.

Against this backdrop, ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’, written and directed by Anusha Rizvi of ‘Peepli Live’ fame and Single Salma, directed by Nachiket Samant and written by Mudassar Aziz, arrive as rare and quietly radical interventions. Both films centre Muslim women not as symbols, metaphors or ideological statements, but as protagonists negotiating deeply contemporary realities. Their stories unfold not through extraordinary crises, but within the familiar terrain of family obligation, economic pressure, emotional labour and personal choice.

‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ is especially rooted in the present moment. Its lead character, Bani Ahmed, portrayed by Kritika Kamra, is educated, articulate and emotionally conflicted. Recently separated from her Hindu partner, she is seeking employment in the United States. The interfaith relationship is treated without sensationalism, suggesting a time when such unions were lived experiences rather than endlessly debated political flashpoints. The film does not foreground politics, yet the current polarised climate is ever-present - surfacing in passing conversations, unspoken anxieties and the quiet recalibration of dreams. Bani’s desire to leave is shaped not only by ambition but by a growing unease, an awareness that social spaces are narrowing. The political context is not the plot, but it informs the emotional logic of the story, much as it does in everyday life.

‘Single Salma’ tells a story unfolding simultaneously in countless Muslim households across India. Salma, played by Huma Qureshi, is the eldest daughter who becomes the emotional and economic anchor of her family. She postpones her personal life to shoulder responsibility, not as an act of rebellion or martyrdom, but as a matter of necessity. Her independence is neither romanticised nor framed as defiance. Instead, the film captures a form of quiet endurance, where education becomes survival and agency is exercised through persistence rather than protest.





What distinguishes Salma is not exceptionality but recognisability. She represents a generation of working-class and lower-middle-class Muslim women who hold families together while remaining largely invisible in public narratives. By placing her at the centre, the film restores narrative dignity to a life often taken for granted.

Significantly, both films depict their protagonists as single, highly competent women in well-paying professions - an image strikingly absent from mainstream portrayals of Muslim women. For perhaps the first time, working middle-class Muslim women are shown carrying the responsibility of their families while simultaneously asserting independence. They are not defined solely by tradition, victimhood or dependence, but as capable decision-makers balancing emotional labour, financial accountability and personal autonomy.

Equally important is how this normalcy is performed. Kritika Kamra and Huma Qureshi play their characters like ordinary working women, deliberately stripped of stereotypical markers often associated with Muslim identity on screen. There are no exaggerated ‘adaabs’, no performative Lucknowi etiquette, no ornamental signifiers meant to announce ‘Muslimness’. Instead, the characters are grounded in everyday realism - their professional competence, emotional depth and individuality shaping their identities far more than cultural caricatures.

This realism quietly addresses a familiar social experience. Modern working Muslims are often confronted with the remark, “You don’t look like a Muslim,” a statement that reveals how narrowly Muslim identity has been imagined in popular culture. Both ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ and ‘Single Salma’ challenge this assumption without overt or didactic intent. By portraying Muslim protagonists as part of the everyday Indian middle class - concerned with jobs, finances, family responsibilities and personal aspirations - the films normalise Muslim lives rather than exoticise them. They insist that Muslim middle-class existence is not an exception but an integral part of the broader Indian social fabric.

Both narratives also arrive at remarkably similar conclusions. Despite differing circumstances, Bani and Salma choose the same core principle: independence with dignity. Educated and strong-willed, they resist social pressure to exchange autonomy for security, marriage or approval. Their choices are not framed as triumphs or failures, but simply as decisions - to live on their own terms.

There is no dramatic catharsis or moral grandstanding. Instead, the films end on a quieter assertion: that self-respect and independence are valid, sufficient endings. In a cinematic landscape that often demands resolution through sacrifice or submission, this restraint feels quietly radical.

Together, ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ and ‘Single Salma’ challenge not only how Muslim characters are portrayed, but how women’s agency itself is imagined. They refuse the binaries Bollywood increasingly relies upon - the ‘good’ Muslim versus the ‘bad’ Muslim, the ‘modern’ woman versus the ‘traditional’ one. Identity here is neither defence nor accusation; it is simply part of life.

In choosing to depict Muslim women as educated, independent individuals pursuing dignified lives, these films do something deceptively simple and profoundly necessary. In an age of noise and polarisation, showing ordinary lives with honesty becomes, in itself, an act of resistance.