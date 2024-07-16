'Deadpool and Wolverine' celebrates friendship: Ryan Reynolds

The global promotional tour for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ touched down in London last week, with stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman bringing their bromance to the movie’s UK sneak peek event. The two have entertained fans with their humorous, high-energy appearances at previous stops in Shanghai, Seoul and Berlin.

The third instalment in the ‘Deadpool’ movie franchise sees Jackman’s Wolverine return from retirement to help wise-cracking Deadpool (Reynolds) save his world.

“It’s about friendship and friendship is another version of a love story,” said Reynolds, who also co-wrote and produced the film. “There are so many moments in the movie where it’s hard to tell if Deadpool’s talking to Wolverine, Wolverine talking to Deadpool or it’s Hugh and Ryan talking to each other. And I’m really proud of those moments.”

Jackman hadn’t planned to reprise the role of the gruff, clawed X-Man Wolverine. But the Australian actor said that his mind started changing after he watched the first ‘Deadpool’ film.

“It was something in here,” he said, pointing at his heart. “I really thought I was done. And then, five or six years later, I was driving and I just knew in my bones I wanted to do that. I knew for fans it would be the thing they’d waited for. I knew it’d be a kind of dynamic that we’d never seen before. I had no idea how hard it would be physically at age 55 to do it but it’s absolutely worth it. I have loved every second.”

Secrecy surrounds the film’s plot details. Respecting the characters and their legacy was at the heart of the writing process, said director and co-writer Shawn Levy. “But then we pushed them into areas that other movies haven’t. I think you’re going to see some aspects to both their performances that are quite different than what we’ve seen in their prior films.”

The only ‘Marvel-Disney’ movie released this year, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ is expected to be a box office hit when it begins its global cinematic rollout on July 24.

For Ryan Reynolds, 47, releasing the film to the world comes with other concerns.

“I feel like I’ve waited my entire life to do this one movie. The only problem that poses is I don’t know what the hell we’re supposed to do next.”