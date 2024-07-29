‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ becomes the highest Hollywood opener of 2024

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ has lived up to the expectations of the trade analysts, who had predicted the film would easily earn over Rs 60 crore in its opening weekend. According to the early estimates by industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer has earned a total of Rs 66.15 crore at the Indian box office in three days.

The Shawn Levy directorial film which opened at Rs 21 crore on its first day, saw a jump of about 7.86 percent on its second day and earned a whopping Rs 22.65 crore. However, on Sunday, the film witnessed a slight drop and collected Rs 22.50 crore, according to ‘Sacnilk’. The box office numbers place ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ among the top 10 opening weekends ever for Hollywood movies in India after the likes of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

The film has surpassed the collection of ‘Godzilla x Kong’ to become 2024’s biggest Hollywood opener in India. In terms of Bollywood films of the year, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ stands second after ‘Fighter’ to have the biggest opening weekend collection.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ had an overall 38.92 percent English occupancy on Sunday with the majority of the crowd turning up for the afternoon and evening shows.