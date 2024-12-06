DD National announces ‘Unseen Kashmir With Prateek Wason’

‘DD National’ is thrilled to announce the release of its latest docuseries, ‘Unseen Kashmir With Prateek Wason’, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Prateek Wason. This exhilarating series takes viewers on a unique skiing adventure through the majestic peaks of Pir Panjal to Baramulla, spanning 14,000 feet to Doodhpathri. These breathtaking locations, accessed only through skiing, have never been showcased on Indian television before.

The docuseries captures the heartwarming stories of underdogs skiing through these unexplored parts of Kashmir, striving to survive against all odds. Their resilience and determination create a profound sense of inspiration, forging a deep connection with viewers. Beyond the physical expedition, the series delves into the emotional and psychological aspects of their quest, offering an immersive experience.

Hosted by Prateek Wason, whose infectious enthusiasm adds to the thrill, ‘Unseen Kashmir With Prateek Wason’ immerses the audience in the breathtaking landscapes and tough terrains of Kashmir.

The production team faced numerous challenges, including navigating diverse landscapes, dealing with accessibility issues and ensuring security in sensitive areas. Despite these obstacles, the team’s dedication and perseverance have resulted in a captivating and authentic portrayal of Kashmir.

‘Unseen Kashmir With Prateek Wason’ promises an inspiring and mesmerising journey into the essence of this enchanting land. The show premiered on December 6, 2024 and will be telecast every Friday at 7 pm, while the repeat telecast will come every Sunday at 5 pm on the ‘DD National’ channel.