David Henrie reunites with Selena Gomez for 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' revival

Los Angeles: Actor David Henrie, who is set to reprise his role in the revival of the ‘Disney’ series "The Wizards of Waverly Place" along with Selena Gomez, said that reuniting with his co-star was an "awesome" experience.

In the original show, Henrie and Gomez played siblings Justin and Alex alongside Jake T Austin's Max, who are equipped with magical abilities and reside in Waverly Place in the Greenwich Village section of New York City.

"The Wizards of Waverly Place", which ran on ‘Disney Channel’ from 2007 to 2012, launched the careers of Gomez, Henrie and Austin.

Henrie said that it was great filming with Gomez again more than 10 years after the parent series concluded.

“It was awesome. We didn’t want it to end. It was great. She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger,” he told ‘US Weekly’.

The actor said that he is looking forward to the premiere of the revival series, titled "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place".

"It felt like we didn’t miss a day. We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show and they’re really touching and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”

While Austin isn't returning for the sequel series as of now, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise, who portray Russo parents Theresa and Jerry, will be back.

Besides Henrie, the original cast will only be appearing in guest roles. Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos round out the new cast.

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" will follow the powerful young wizard Billie, played by Brown, whom Justin takes under his wing. Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin's oldest son and Gianopulos will play Justin's wife, Giada.