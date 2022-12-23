'Daredevil: Born Again' Is Going To Be Less Gory

Charlie Cox, who will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, in the 'Disney+' series 'Daredevil: Born Again', recently revealed that this time the show 'probably won't be as gory'.

Cox is finally getting ready to lead his own MCU project with the 18-episode 'Disney+' series. He first embodied the 'Nelson and Murdock Law Office' co-founder and blind vigilante for three seasons starting in 2015 on 'Netflix'.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', Cox clarified that fans of the original series should expect some similarities within the new show regarding its tone. However, he also cautioned, as someone who believes 'this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience', that other things will definitely be different.

"My instinct is that on 'Disney+', it will be dark, but it probably won't be as gory," he said. This means that Murdock won't pack the same (bloody) punch he did during Daredevil's 'Netflix' run.

Fans of the original series were particularly attached to the character's more mature, gritty and unabashedly brutal TV-MA take. While Cox was aware of those fans' expectations, he argued that pulling back on some of that violence and making the character and show more accessible to a wider audience may not be a bad thing.

"I'd say to those people, we've done that. Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?" he said, as reported by 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Created by Drew Goddard, Netflix's 'Daredevil' was cancelled in late 2018 ahead of the announcement that 'Marvel Television' was shuttering and would be folded into 'Marvel Studios'.