‘Dangal’ screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra to make directorial debut

Does the name Nikhil Mehrotra ring a bell? Well, it might not. But what if we tell you that he wrote films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’? Known for writing heartwarming stories, Nikhil is all set to make his debut as a director.

Titled ‘Taiyyari’, the film explores the tender, unspoken layers of family, love and emotional readiness, promising a sensitive and deeply resonant portrayal of human relationships. Starring Rajshri Deshpande, known for her remarkable performances in ‘Trial by Fire’ and ‘Sacred Games’ and Chandan Roy Sanyal, the film is a slice-of-life narrative.

Talking about the film, Nikhil said, “With ‘Taiyyari’, I wanted to explore the emotional rhythm of family life, its silences, conflicts and moments of grace. It’s not a loud story, but it’s a deeply felt one.”

For Rajshri, it’s the script that compelled her to say yes to the film. “The script moved me. It’s a beautiful story about relationships that find power in silence, in love that doesn’t need to be spoken aloud,” she said.

‘Kaminey’ actor Chandan doesn’t want to give away the plot. However, he can’t stop talking about his character in the film. “My character Sid is flawed, vulnerable and driven by passion, yet deeply rooted in his love for his daughter. What I found compelling is that he doesn’t fit the conventional idea of a ‘perfect’ parent, but his emotional honesty and presence make him incredibly real and relatable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the casting for other key characters will be announced soon, with the film also set to run across international film festivals. Produced by ‘Mud and Joy Films’ and ‘One Media Entertainment’ and co-produced by Jayanta Gupta and Kavya Gupta, the film is currently under production.