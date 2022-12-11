Dan Lauria To Play Tip O'Neill In Ronald Reagan's Biopic

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Dan Lauria will essay the role of former speaker of United States House of Representatives Thomas "Tip" O'Neill in the upcoming biopic "Reagan".

According to entertainment website 'Deadline', actor Dennis Quaid is playing the 40th president in the film being directed by Sean McNamara.

"He and Dennis have the chemistry needed to portray Reagan and O'Neill as two politicians who were respectful adversaries," McNamara said.

The movie features Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner and Jon Voight as a fictional KGB agent who tracks Reagan over the course of 40 years.

The script has been penned by Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord. "Reagan" is scheduled to be released sometime next year.