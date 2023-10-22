Dalip Tahil sentenced to two months in prison in drunk driving case

Dalip Tahil’s 2018 hit-and-run case finally got a verdict. The ‘Baazigar’ star got sentenced to two months in prison for drunk driving and injuring a woman.

As per a report by a leading media house, ‘relying on the evidence of the doctor who opined that the smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated’, a magistrate’s court convicted Tahil. At the time of his arrest in 2018, the actor refused to give his blood samples to the police for an alcohol test.

Dalip’s car rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers. He attempted to flee but was caught in a traffic jam caused by the ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ processions. The passengers reportedly caught up with his car and confronted him. He is said to have gotten into an argument and pushed them around. The actor was taken into custody after the police were summoned. The passengers were identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21 and Gaurav Chugh, 22.

“The impact of the collision caused Jenita Gandhi to sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Jenita Gandhi and Gaurav Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to ‘Ganeshotsav’ immersion processions,” an officer with the Khar police told another famed media agency.

A photograph of the actor waiting at the police station was also shared online.