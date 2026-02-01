‘Daldal’ Review: A Spark in the Murk

‘Daldal’, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and streaming on ‘Amazon Prime Video’, positions itself as a psychological crime thriller that aims to say more than just ‘who did it’. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows Rita Ferreira (Bhumi Pednekar), the youngest DCP in the city, as she investigates a serial killer making waves with a certain pattern of murders, all the while fighting her own trauma, insecurity and the massive shadow of a patriarchal system that questions her authority at every juncture.

The series begins with Rita stepping into her new position and immediately thrown into a high-stakes investigation. Sub-inspector Indu Mhatre (Geeta Agrawal) becomes her key ally as the case unfolds. Parallel to the investigation is the presence of journalist Anita (Samara Tijori), whose intense questioning at a press conference unsettles Rita and begins to complicate the investigation. Anita’s background, especially her relationship with her partner Sajid (Aditya Rawal), a drug addict in rehab, places an additional psychological layer on the narrative. The intertwined nature of the professional investigation and personal involvement between the police and their subjects opens new avenues for questions regarding motives, manipulation and control as the case continues to evolve.

Despite these elements, Daldal falters as a thriller. There’s a steady pace, but the writing dulls the suspense. It spills too much, too soon, too much of the story. There isn’t enough space for suspense. The story jumps between plots and timelines, adding layers of plots that, in doing so, complicate the storytelling. Instead of deepening the psychological impact, this approach often distances the viewer from the core conflict. Dialogues aren’t razor sharp; they bounce from one place to another without making a mark.

If there’s another imbalance in the series, it’s embedded in its performances. Bhumi Pednekar’s Rita is the emotional nexus and yet every scene with her feels muted; restraint is clearly intentional, but it’s not woven into the feels. The inner conflicts of the character are described more than they are experienced, which makes it difficult to root for her.

On the other hand, Samara Tijori as Anita is Daldal’s lifeblood. She makes the most of her beginning, bringing a quiet focus to her first scene, which always pays attention to. Anita is capricious in her loyalties and as emotionally volatile as Samara needs her to be. She brings tension to moments that would otherwise stall. Quite simply, she outshines everyone else, including the lead and becomes the primary reason to stay invested.

As Sajid, Aditya Rawal gives an excellent performance by showing vulnerability and levels of damage while using minimal emotion/gesturing to accomplish this. Indu Mhatre (Geeta Agrawal) also provides an authentic quality to the character as well as a warm presence, supporting the investigation with subtlety.

VERDICT: Ultimately, Daldal aims high but does not fully deliver as a psychological thriller. You can see the ambition, but the material and the writing are drawn back. What saves the series from being a complete washout is Tijori’s fiery performance, a spark of flame glowing in a slow-burning fire.