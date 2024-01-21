Dakota Johnson shares her experience of filming ‘Madame Web’

Dakota Johnson, who will be seen starring in ‘Madame Web’, said that she put her trust in director S J Clarkson as filming it was ‘absolutely psychotic’.

The ‘Marvel’ film set in Sony’s ‘Spider-Man Universe’ uses a lot of CGI effects to make the universe come to life, which was a different experience for Dakota.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen and fake explosions are going off and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That, to me, was absolutely psychotic,” Dakota said in an interview with ‘EW’.

She added, “I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted Clarkson. She works so hard and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

Dakota plays the role of Cassie Webb, a paramedic who starts getting visions of the future, in the superhero film. The actor said that she was initially hesitant about bringing this superhero to life, reported ‘deadline.com’.

“I got sent this script and I was like, ‘I don’t know about me being a superhero’. I was sort of mystified by her powers. I felt like, ‘Oh, I really would love to see that superhero. I would love to see a young woman whose superpower is her mind’.”