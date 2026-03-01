Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan & others join ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’

Los Angeles: Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are set to lead ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’, the upcoming film from Alice Rohrwacher.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’, the film will also feature Josh O’Connor and is an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s acclaimed novel with the same title.

The film is produced by Johnson and Ro Donnelly under ‘TeaTime Pictures’, along with Steven Rales for ‘Indian Paintbrush’. The plot details are kept under wraps. The script has been penned by Ottessa Moshfegh alongside the director of the film.

Johnson’s latest work is ‘Materialists’, which was released in 2025. She will next feature in ‘Verity’ alongside Anne Hathaway. The actress will also appear in ‘A Tree is Blue’.

Ronan will next feature in Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic series, titled ‘The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event’. She will essay the role of Linda McCartney in the film.

Buckley’s latest work is ‘The Bride’, which also features Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penelope Cruz in pivotal roles.