Dakota Johnson on making feature directorial debut: It's really close to my heart

Los Angeles: "Materialists" actor Dakota Johnson said she is planning to direct a feature film starring her "Cha Cha Real Smooth" co-star Vanessa Burghardt.

According to the entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, the actor was asked by the reporters at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival about her feature directorial debut.

"I think I will direct a feature, a very small one, hopefully soon. And it’s really close to my heart and very close to ‘TeaTime’ (her production banner). We’re making it with Vanessa Burghardt, who played my daughter in 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'. She’s an incredible autistic actress," Johnson said.

"I’ve always felt that I’m not ready to direct a feature. I don’t have the confidence. But with her, I feel very protective, and I know her very well and I just won’t let anybody else do it," she added.

Johnson is also known for films such as "Splitsville", the "Fifty Shades" franchise and "Persuasion".

She has previously stepped into the director's shoes with Coldplay's song "Cry Cry Cry" (2020) and a short film "Loser Baby" (2024).

The 35-year-old actor said she ensures to have projects that are "either visually or emotionally provocative" under her production banner.

"Usually, it’s something that is either visually or emotionally provocative. And I don’t mean that in a sexual way. I mean it in the sense) that it provokes something, that is different than what you see on TV right now or on streaming platforms. A lot of them are also female characters. So, it’s female-centric films where the woman is different from what you see and complex and nuanced, and maybe an anti-hero that you love," she said.

Johnson's latest work, "Materialists", released on June 13 and featured the actor alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Johnson has received positive reviews for her performance in the film from Celine Song.