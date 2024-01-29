Dakota Johnson calls Taylor Swift ‘most powerful person in America’

Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, who is known for ‘Shades of Grey’, dubbed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as the ‘most powerful person in America’ during her stint on Saturday Night Live.

She used this opportunity to tease Donald Trump, the former US president and current presidential candidate, reported ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

While reminiscing about the last time she hosted the show for its 40th anniversary special in 2015, Dakota Johnson showed a photo of herself surrounded by VIPs like Sarah Palin, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. Pointing at Trump, who was also in the audience, she said, “And look who is sitting right behind me.”

As the camera zoomed in on Taylor Swift, who was seated in front of her, Dakota quipped, “Crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America.”

This joke had the audience in stitches, with many cheering for Dakota.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Dakota was joined on stage at a recent gig by Justin Timberlake, who joked, “I remember those days, Dakota.”

She playfully responded, “Justin, what are you doing up here? Are you lost?” Justin’s humorous reply was, “I heard my name. I thought that was my cue.”

Taylor Swift’s presence at the Kansas City game to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce is still under wraps. The couple has been an item since the start of the 2023 NFL season.