Daisy Shah recalls how she was trolled after Jai Ho’s failure

Daisy Shah made her debut in the movies with ‘Jai Ho’, but the 2014 movie didn’t impress the audience as much as Salman Khan’s other films at the time. In a recent interview, Daisy said that she was at the receiving end of a lot of trolling after ‘Jai Ho’ was released. The actor said that she received a lot of hate for the movie’s fate and she was quite affected by it at the time.

“People had this assumption that the film would do wonders and it didn’t. I was trolled to the level where people said that the film had gotten this review only because of Daisy. I remember Salman sir sitting there and telling me, ‘Daisy, why are you getting affected?’ And I was like, ‘What is my fault? What have I done?’”

She told a popular entertainment news agency, “I was just one of the pillars of the movie. Salman was the entire house.”

Recalling the kind of trolling she had to face, the actor shared, “We have seen all kinds of trolls where people have gone to the extent of saying, ‘Why don’t you die? What can be bigger than that?’”

Shah said that just before ‘Jai Ho’, Salman Khan had delivered ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, which was a massive hit at the box office, but the former’s collections weren’t as high as the YRF film, which disappointed his fans. She said that even trade people compared the two films, even though they were made on different budgets and comparing them was ‘utter nonsense’.

Daisy shared that the ticket prices for ‘Jai Ho’ weren’t hiked as it was a film for the common man. “The ticket rates were not hiked at all. It was a deliberate conscious decision by the makers. The reason being the film’s tagline said, ‘People’s man’ and clearly Salman’s words that a people’s man cannot make a hole in common man’s pocket, that’s not going to happen,” she recalled.