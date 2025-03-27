Daisy Edgar-Jones praises Glen Powell, Paul Mescal & Sebastian Stan

Los Angeles: Actor Daisy Edgar-Jones has praised her former co-stars Glen Powell, Paul Mescal and Sebastian Stan, saying they were all very generous and supportive of her being ‘listed first in the credits of their projects’.

Edgar-Jones and Mescal became overnight stars after they starred in the miniseries "Normal People" (2020). She worked with Powell in the 2024 hit "Twisters" and before that, shared screen space with Stan in 2022's "Fresh".

"I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends,” she joked in an interview with ‘Elle’ magazine.

"And I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them. I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves," she added.

Edgar-Jones detailed her experience of working with the three stars and said they are not self-serving.

“Glen was always like, ‘What’s Kate’s journey in this? Let’s find it’. And same with Sebastian; he was so completely invested in Noa’s journey. Paul Mescal’s like playing tennis with your best friend. I’m nervous to the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry,” she said.

The actor said she is now looking forward to working with Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler.

Edgar-Jones’ latest film is “On Swift Horses”, which will be released in theatres in the US on April 25.