'Dahaad' is an extremely special project for me: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who has played many submissive roles ever since she began her career, finally responded to the matter. She plays an unusual character in her web series, ‘Dahaad’.

In an interview, the actor was asked about portraying a strong character and if she has logically leaned towards it, to which the ‘Dabangg’ star responded: “Yeah, I think so. I did the so-called subservient roles initially in my career because they were big films and I got the opportunity to work in them as well as a wide reach among the audience. But then I did one solo film, which was completely on my shoulders and that was like it for me.”

“The satisfaction that you get when you are playing such roles matches nothing else. That’s when I think that sort of change came into me and that’s how I started picking my roles,” she added.

According to a famed entertainment news portal, the 35-year-old also expressed feelings about her series, ‘Dahaad’.

“ ‘Dahaad’, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut but is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.”