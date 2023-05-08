'Dahaad' came as a welcome change for Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha said her streaming debut, ‘Dahaad’, which will see her in the role of a cop hot on the heels of a serial killer, was a true ‘clutter breaker’.

The upcoming ‘Prime Video’ crime-drama series is created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Kagti also directs the eight-part show with Ruchika Oberoi of ‘Island City’ fame.

“When I met Zoya, I told her that there was a period when I had started saying no to every film offer that came to me because nothing was exciting enough for me to get up and be that character for 30 to 40 or 90 days. ‘Dahaad’ was a no-brainer. I said yes immediately,” Sinha told the top news agency.

The actor said she was getting ‘mundane’ offers, but the show came as a welcome change.

“On paper, my character Anjali Bhaati was so powerful. For me, as an actor, to be able to do that kind of role was just so exciting at that point in my life. I was being offered repetitive things. This was truly a clutter breaker,” the 35-year-old actor said.

Sinha, known for films such as ‘Dabangg’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and ‘Son of Sardaar’, said she was not concerned with the medium.

The show came to her even before the OTT boom happened during the pandemic.

“Zoya came to me before the pandemic. The whole OTT boom happened much later. I said yes to it even before that. As an actor, I see it as a role, not a platform. Is it good enough for me to do it? Is it really shaking me up, like, ‘I have to be this character?’ Whether it is an OTT project or a film, it doesn’t really matter.”

In ‘Dahaad’, Sinha plays a feisty cop trying to solve a case where women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms.

“I was a restless actor. I would just work to work. In my first few years, I made so many films. In 10 years, I had done about 30 films. I worked like crazy. Then came a point, when I started doing solo films. It was like I tasted blood. I want roles with more substance and want to play stronger female characters.”