Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Rani Mukerji, SRK shine at the ceremony with big wins

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The grand awards ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and others.

Winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

Best Film: Jawan

Best Film (Critics): 12th Fail

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (‘Jawan’)

Best Actress (Critics): Kareena Kapoor (‘Jaane Jaan’)

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’)

Best Director (Critics): Atlee (‘Jawan’)

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (‘Animal’)

Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal (‘Sam Bahadur’)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (‘Jawan’)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain and Sachin Jigar (‘Tere Vaste’ from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (‘Animal’)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurranna (‘Dream Girl 2’)

Best Actress in a Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra (‘Kathal’)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor (‘Animal’)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Dimple Kapadia (‘Pathaan’)

Most Promising Actor: Vikrant Massey (‘12th Fail’)

Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma (‘The Kerala Story’)

Most Versatile Actress: Nayanthara

Best Lyricist: Javed Akhtar (‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ from ‘Dunki’)

Best Short Film: Good morning

Best International Feature Film: Oppenheimer

Best Cinematographer: Gnweana Shekar VS (‘IB71’)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly (‘Anupamaa’)

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt (‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’)

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Web Series: Farzi

Best Actor in a Web Series: Shahid Kapoor (‘Farzi’)

Best Actress in a Web Series: Sushmita Sen (‘Aarya’ Season 3)

Best Web Series (Critics): The Railway Men

Best Actor in a Web Series (Critics): Aditya Roy Kapur (‘The Night manager’)

Best Actress in a Web Series (Critics): Karishma Tanna (‘Scoop’)

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas