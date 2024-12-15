Current phase of Hindi cinema is good: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most cherished actresses in the industry, known for her stellar performances and magnetic charm. Over the years, she has not only proven her acting prowess but also established herself as a visionary artist. With ‘Stree 2’, she once again delivered a blockbuster performance, solidifying her place as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

Talking about her deep commitment to ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha said, “I was very confident that this sequel would be amazing, that it would turn out to be a fantastic film. That’s why, with so much confidence, I didn’t sign up for any other film or even consider anything else. I was so personally invested in ‘Stree 2’ that I told myself, ‘Right now, I just want to do Stree’. That’s how confident I was.”

Shraddha’s bold decision to pause all other projects during this time speaks volumes about her dedication to delivering quality cinema. But her ambitions go far beyond just one film.

While reflecting on her larger aspirations for Indian films, she shared: “If I’m being honest, I did get some offers, but nothing felt exciting to me. My approach to Hindi films has always been that if I don’t find something exciting, I don’t do it. I truly feel that the current phase of Hindi cinema is really good. There’s a lot of expansion happening on OTT as well. I want to be like Shah Rukh Khan, to take our films to international markets and make them global films. That’s what I want.”

With her stellar performance in ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha has become a box-office queen and an inspiration for many. She isn’t only driving the narrative of Indian cinema forward but also aiming to take it beyond borders, making her one of the most forward-thinking actresses of her time.