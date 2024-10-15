Crucial for actors to stay relatable: Alaya F

Alaya F recently opened up about the changing dynamics of the digital age, emphasising how crucial it is for actors to stay relatable and relevant as trends shift.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, the actress, who made her Hindi film debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu shared, “I’m really excited to find a project that speaks to our generation - Gen Z and even the Alpha generation. We live in such a dynamic time where everything is evolving so quickly, especially with social media, technology and the way we communicate.”

She also spoke about being a part of fresh and relative content that is based on personal and life experiences: “I think it’s important to be part of stories that reflect how we’re navigating all of this. I want to be involved in projects that not only entertain but also show the reality of our experiences and aspirations. Something fresh, relatable, and meaningful that really resonates with the youth.”

On the work front, Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, gained recognition for her impressive debut in Nitin Kakkar’s 2020 directorial ‘Jawaani Jaaneman.’ She also won the Filmfare Award for ‘Best Female Debut’. She has continued to take on diverse roles in various projects.

She recently starred in the web series ‘Freddy’, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her portrayal of Kainaaz Irani in Shashanka Ghosh’s thriller was well-received by the audience. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar. She was also seen playing the role of blind entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla's girlfriend in the biopic ‘Srikanth’, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie was based on the life story of visually impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla.