‘Cross’ S2 to premiere on February 11

On October 10 at New York Comic Con, ‘Prime Video’ unveiled the gripping teaser and premiere date for season two of the hit crime thriller series, ‘Cross’, starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge. Produced by

‘Amazon MGM Studios’ and ‘Paramount Television Studios’, the eight-episode second season will debut exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ on February 11, with the first three episodes and new episodes each week leading up to the season finale on March 18.

‘Cross’ is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner and writer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling ‘Alex Cross’ book series.