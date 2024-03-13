Critics’ Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey wins ‘Best Actor’ award
Critics’ Choice Awards 2024, honouring the best of films, web and short films, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was a star-studded affair with celebs such as Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan in attendance.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ was awarded ‘Best Film’, while its lead actor Vikrant Massey won ‘Best Actor’. Shefali Shah bagged the ‘Best Actress’ honour for ‘Three of Us’, while Barun Sobti’s ‘Kohrra’ was awarded ‘Best Series’.
List of Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 winners
Web Series
Best Series: Kohrra
Best Direction: Vikramaditya Motwane (‘Jubilee’)
Best Actor: Savinderpal Vicky
Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande
Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta
Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash
Features
Best Film: 12th Fail
Best Direction: PS Vinothraj (‘Koozhangal [Pebbles]’)
Best Writing: Devashish Makhija (‘Joram’)
Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee (‘Joram’)
Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun (‘Three of Us’)
Best Actor: Vikrant Massey
Best Actress: Shefali Shah
Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat
Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval
Gender Sensitivity: Fire in the Mountains
Short film
Best Short Film: Nocturnal Burger
Best Director: Reema Maya (‘Nocturnal Burger’)
Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra
Best Actress: Millo Sunka
Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini (‘Giddh [The Scavenger]’)
Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk (‘Last Days of Summer’)