Critics’ Choice Awards 2024: Vikrant Massey wins ‘Best Actor’ award

Critics’ Choice Awards 2024, honouring the best of films, web and short films, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was a star-studded affair with celebs such as Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan in attendance.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ was awarded ‘Best Film’, while its lead actor Vikrant Massey won ‘Best Actor’. Shefali Shah bagged the ‘Best Actress’ honour for ‘Three of Us’, while Barun Sobti’s ‘Kohrra’ was awarded ‘Best Series’.

List of Critics’ Choice Awards 2024 winners

Web Series

Best Series: Kohrra

Best Direction: Vikramaditya Motwane (‘Jubilee’)

Best Actor: Savinderpal Vicky

Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande

Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta

Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash

Features

Best Film: 12th Fail

Best Direction: PS Vinothraj (‘Koozhangal [Pebbles]’)

Best Writing: Devashish Makhija (‘Joram’)

Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee (‘Joram’)

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun (‘Three of Us’)

Best Actor: Vikrant Massey

Best Actress: Shefali Shah

Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval

Gender Sensitivity: Fire in the Mountains

Short film

Best Short Film: Nocturnal Burger

Best Director: Reema Maya (‘Nocturnal Burger’)

Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra

Best Actress: Millo Sunka

Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini (‘Giddh [The Scavenger]’)

Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk (‘Last Days of Summer’)