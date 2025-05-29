‘Criminal Justice’ S4 has improved bank balance: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi returns once again as the sharp yet charming lawyer Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 4. The hit courtroom drama is back with fresh writing, gripping stories and the same beloved character that fans can’t get enough of. And this time, Tripathi has a cheeky confession to make, the show has helped more than just his acting career.

While speaking to a top media house, Tripathi was asked if he has evolved over the years just like his character. With his signature wit, he replied, “Yes, the bank balance has definitely improved. I was just kidding, but it has happened. With time, you experience such things.”

The actor, known for his grounded nature and wisdom, admitted he has changed as a person. “Earlier, I used to talk like a motivational speaker. Now, I feel there’s a shortage of motivated people in India. So, I’ve become a motivational seeker. I listen more now. I feel like I’ve given enough gyaan (knowledge). Now, it’s time to receive. This change has made me quieter. I even feel like giving fewer interviews.”

‘Criminal Justice’ is now in its fourth season and fans continue to enjoy the thrilling plots and Mishra’s offbeat courtroom style. But Tripathi said no one predicted this kind of long-term success when the show first began. “When the show began, we didn’t expect it to become this big. The first season was really good. When I heard Sriram Raghavan was involved in writing it. I was impressed. I thought it was an interesting show. Jackie Shroff was there. Vikrant Massey was there, so I felt it had potential. But whether it will run or not, no one can tell with any project.”

The actor recalled a funny moment when someone pointed out how many sequels and seasons he has done. “Just a little while ago, someone was counting all the seasons and prequels I’ve been a part of. So, I quietly began counting too. And I realised - I’m in three seasons of ‘Mirzapur’, four of ‘Criminal Justice’, three parts of ‘Fukrey’, two of ‘Stree’ (I forgot if there’s a fifth) and a few more.”

Tripathi didn’t hold back from pointing out how the entertainment industry works when it comes to popular content. Speaking about how none of the actors expected sequels, he said, “When Shweta (Basu Prasad) said this was her first chance to repeat a role, none of us knew during the first season that there would be a sequel. That’s how our industry is, like a milking cow. As long as it keeps giving milk, we keep milking. These shows are still running, so we keep going. The day we get bored or the audience does or the viewership drops, the platforms themselves will say, ‘Bas, that’s enough’. But until then, we keep trying.”