‘Crew’ is not about male bashing: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan’s film ‘Crew’, backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

In a new interview with ‘Elle India’, Kriti spoke about her latest film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Kriti clarified the first-of-its-kind heist movie anchored around three ambitious flight attendants was not made to bash men.

“When I first heard the script from her (Rhea Kapoor), I knew this wasn’t a manifesto on feminism. This wasn’t about male bashing. This was just about the good, clean fun of three women outsmarting the authorities to steal a cachet of gold for themselves,” Kriti said.

‘Crew’ is a story of three women - Kareena, Tabu and Kriti - and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the ensemble cast of ‘Crew’. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under ‘Anil Kapoor Film’ and ‘Communication Network’ and Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’.