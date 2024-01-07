Creative Arts Emmy Awards: ‘The Last Of Us’ leads with eight wins

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’, gaining momentum as each show picked up big wins at the ceremony.

‘The Last of Us’ was by far the dominant favourite with eight wins, reported ‘Variety’. ‘The Bear’, Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ and HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ won four apiece. ‘Beef’ took home three trophies on the first night of the two-night Creative Arts Awards at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Wins for ‘Last of Us’ included guest actor and actress in a drama series for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, respectively. The series also won for visual effects, picture editing, sound editing and other key craft categories.

As per ‘Variety’, Judith Light prevailed as guest actress in a comedy for ‘Poker Face’ while ‘Ted Lasso’ favourite Sam Richardson took the statuette for guest actor in a comedy. Roku Channel bested more established competitors to take the prize for a TV movie with ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’.

The 2023 Emmy Award season was delayed by three months due to labour strife in Hollywood last year.

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ both garnered two wins. ‘Daisy Jones’ prevailed for period costumes.

Speaking backstage, costume designer Denise Wingate called the series ‘a gift’ and noted that she grew up in Los Angeles in the 1970s, so she knew the world of the show very well.