'Crakk' is the best action I’ve done in my life: Vidyut Jammwal

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal said his fans will see him perform his career-best stunts in the upcoming film ‘Crakk’. He said director Aditya Datt and co-stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson have gone out of their way to mount the movie. The actor, who has created an identity as an action hero, said Datt’s confidence in him encouraged him to push the envelope.

“You’ll see everyone doing their best. This is the best action I’ve done in my life. In ‘Crakk’, I enjoyed working with these people. Aditya is a friend of mine. I like the way he thinks. He sees me as Superman. He thinks I can do well. That’s what makes me really push my bar. There are times when he sends me videos of crazy people who believe I’ll do it. Then you see them in the movie. That means I’ve done it. I love people around me like that who are completely unhinged. Then I get to work with people who are self-made and passionate. They give more than they have been asked to give,” Jammwal told the top news agency.

‘Crakk’ follows the journey of a man named Siddhu (Jammwal) from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

The 43-year-old actor was all praise for his co-stars. “It was a great experience working with Nora. I love the passion she comes with. She has a massive following. She inspires people. But she still wants to push the bar. This is a great help to the producer or actor. The same is the case with Amy. Arjun is amazing, as he is the producer, director and actor. He will do everything you want him to do. You want him to be a stuntman. He’ll be a stuntman. When you get this lucky, you start believing in God and everything else.”