Content in Hindi can bridge connections: Bhuvan Bam

On World Hindi Day on January 10, content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam spoke about how creating content in the Hindi language helped him reach across the spectrums. He finds it heartening to see how content in Hindi can bridge connections and create a shared experience.

In a statement, Bhuvan expressed gratitude for the immense support he has received, stating, “I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling in our own language. The love and response from the audience have been overwhelming. It’s heartening to see how content in Hindi can bridge connections and create a shared experience.”

“On World Hindi Day, it’s important we throw light on this language we have grown up speaking, consuming and relating to. It’s the language that truly got me closer to millions of people through both the digital and the real world. My decision to connect with audiences that speak the language I speak and give them content they all can relate to truly paid off,” he added.

A popular personality on ‘YouTube’, Bhuvan created his ‘YouTube’ channel in 2015, which is known as ‘BB Ki Vines’. A year later he released a music video ‘Teri Meri Kahani’. It was in 2023 when he made his OTT debut with ‘Taaza Khabar’.